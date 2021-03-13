Banano Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $136,934.00 (BAN)

Banano (CURRENCY:BAN) traded 11.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. One Banano coin can currently be purchased for $0.0150 or 0.00000025 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Banano has traded up 121.1% against the U.S. dollar. Banano has a market capitalization of $18.10 million and $136,934.00 worth of Banano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $277.63 or 0.00461516 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.73 or 0.00062725 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000766 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.37 or 0.00050490 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.66 or 0.00011071 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.00 or 0.00681554 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000323 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.06 or 0.00053291 BTC.

Banano Coin Profile

BAN is a coin. It was first traded on September 27th, 2016. Banano’s total supply is 2,898,454,077 coins and its circulating supply is 1,204,240,193 coins. The Reddit community for Banano is https://reddit.com/r/banano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Banano’s official message board is medium.com/banano. Banano’s official Twitter account is @BabesAndNerds and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Banano is banano.cc.

According to CryptoCompare, “Banano is a 4th generation fungible & edible cryptocurrency with a cool yellow logo and particles.js background. It is a feeless, instant, rich in potassium cryptocurrency powered by DAG technology disrupting the meme economy. It is the first fork peel of NANO, the genesis block redefining the meme economy on 1 April 2018. “

Buying and Selling Banano

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Banano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Banano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Banano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

