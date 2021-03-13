Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $66.75 Million

Brokerages forecast that Banc of California, Inc. (NYSE:BANC) will post $66.75 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Banc of California’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $65.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $68.80 million. Banc of California posted sales of $53.92 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 23.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Banc of California will report full-year sales of $270.78 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $261.20 million to $278.00 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $281.19 million, with estimates ranging from $264.20 million to $289.95 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Banc of California.

Banc of California (NYSE:BANC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17. Banc of California had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 1.62%. The firm had revenue of $68.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.34 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Banc of California from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Banc of California from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Banc of California from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on Banc of California from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.75.

Shares of BANC stock opened at $21.32 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.44. Banc of California has a 12 month low of $6.44 and a 12 month high of $21.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -112.21, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%. Banc of California’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $149,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Banc of California in the fourth quarter worth approximately $158,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.42% of the company’s stock.

Banc of California

Banc of California, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Banc of California, National Association that provides banking products and services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, retirement, and interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing demand accounts, as well as certificate of deposits.

