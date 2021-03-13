Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBDO) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 172,900 shares, a growth of 480.2% from the February 11th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

BBDO stock opened at $4.03 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.95. Banco Bradesco has a fifty-two week low of $2.58 and a fifty-two week high of $4.90.

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The bank reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion for the quarter. Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 15.08%.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be given a $0.0023 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banco Bradesco in the third quarter worth $155,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 268.1% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 57,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 41,813 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,002 shares of the bank’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 23,497 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Banco Bradesco by 75.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the period.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and financial services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company offers checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

