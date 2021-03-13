Band Protocol (BAND) Hits Market Cap of $288.34 Million

Band Protocol (CURRENCY:BAND) traded up 5.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. During the last week, Band Protocol has traded 12.8% higher against the dollar. Band Protocol has a total market cap of $288.34 million and $102.98 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Band Protocol coin can now be purchased for $14.07 or 0.00022922 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.93 or 0.00048759 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.83 or 0.00011129 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $407.73 or 0.00664289 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000322 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.70 or 0.00066314 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001022 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001629 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded 21.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.26 or 0.00037898 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.50 or 0.00025255 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Band Protocol Coin Profile

Band Protocol (CRYPTO:BAND) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,494,033 coins. Band Protocol’s official website is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is /r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Band Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/bandprotocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol connects smart contracts with trusted off-chain information, provided through community-curated data providers. Band Protocol provides community-curated on-chain data feeds, backed by strong economic incentives which ensure the data stays accurate. “

Band Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Band Protocol directly using US dollars.

