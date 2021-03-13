Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Acquired by Personal Capital Advisors Corp

Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,243,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 182,407 shares during the quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $67,993,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Renasant Bank bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $273,000. Regal Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Bank of America by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 32,113,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,355,000 after purchasing an additional 263,261 shares in the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 73,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Forbes J M & Co. LLP raised its holdings in Bank of America by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Forbes J M & Co. LLP now owns 481,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,581,000 after purchasing an additional 4,974 shares in the last quarter. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BAC traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $37.94. 46,069,550 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,893,973. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day moving average is $28.80. The stock has a market cap of $327.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. Bank of America Co. has a 1-year low of $17.95 and a 1-year high of $38.18.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a net margin of 19.50% and a return on equity of 8.00%. The business had revenue of $20.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bank of America Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

Bank of America declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 19th that allows the company to repurchase $2.90 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $37.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Atlantic Securities raised shares of Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $40.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.23.

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

