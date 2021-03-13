Bank of New York Mellon Corp Acquires 3,305 Shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box Inc. (NASDAQ:JACK) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 381,087 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 3,305 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Jack in the Box were worth $35,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,764,378 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $256,536,000 after purchasing an additional 135,050 shares during the period. Carlson Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $9,376,000. J. Goldman & Co LP bought a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth approximately $8,900,000. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 576.2% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 101,680 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,064,000 after purchasing an additional 86,644 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Jack in the Box by 8.1% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 988,620 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $78,407,000 after purchasing an additional 74,217 shares during the period.

Shares of JACK opened at $105.49 on Friday. Jack in the Box Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.81 and a twelve month high of $106.93. The company has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $99.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $90.66.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The restaurant operator reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.41. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 8.79% and a negative return on equity of 12.94%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Jack in the Box Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd will be issued a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 2nd. Jack in the Box’s payout ratio is presently 34.41%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Jack in the Box from $112.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Truist upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $97.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, November 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Jack in the Box in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Jack in the Box presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.00.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants. As of September 27, 2020, it operated and franchised 2,241 Jack in the Box quick-service restaurants primarily in the western and southern United States, including one in Guam. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

