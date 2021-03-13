Bank of New York Mellon Corp Has $31.80 Million Stake in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS) by 22.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,712,297 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after buying an additional 310,199 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Telephone and Data Systems were worth $31,797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TDS. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 184.5% in the 3rd quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 2,404 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,559 shares during the period. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the third quarter worth approximately $111,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $188,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Telephone and Data Systems alerts:

Shares of TDS stock opened at $22.72 on Friday. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.50 and a 12 month high of $24.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The business’s 50 day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.38. The company has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a PE ratio of 11.90 and a beta of 1.17.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.08. Telephone and Data Systems had a return on equity of 4.08% and a net margin of 4.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.02%.

A number of research firms recently commented on TDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $42.50 to $38.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Telephone and Data Systems from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective (down previously from $30.00) on shares of Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Monday, March 1st. TheStreet upgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Telephone and Data Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Profile

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through three segments: U.S. Cellular, Wireline, and Cable. The company offers cellular services to postpaid and prepaid customers, including retail consumers, government entities, and business customers located in its service territories; national plans with voice, messaging, and data usage options; and advanced wireless solutions, such as machine-to-machine solution and software applications for various categories of monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, and asset management.

Featured Story: Overbought

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS).

Receive News & Ratings for Telephone and Data Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telephone and Data Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.