Bank of New York Mellon Corp Increases Position in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 604,381 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 75,974 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Inter Parfums were worth $36,559,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter valued at about $11,113,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $259,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 48,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,922,000 after purchasing an additional 7,565 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Inter Parfums during the fourth quarter worth about $9,115,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Inter Parfums by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,682,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,243,000 after purchasing an additional 147,366 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Inter Parfums alerts:

In other Inter Parfums news, insider Pelayo Frederic Garcia sold 1,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.83, for a total value of $58,830.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,830. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philippe Benacin sold 19,000 shares of Inter Parfums stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.55, for a total transaction of $1,074,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,400 shares of company stock worth $2,756,134 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IPAR stock opened at $73.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $67.62 and its 200 day moving average is $53.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.95 and a beta of 0.95. Inter Parfums, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.20 and a 12-month high of $76.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Inter Parfums (NASDAQ:IPAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $184.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.00 million. Inter Parfums had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 5.12%. The company’s revenue was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inter Parfums, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%.

IPAR has been the subject of a number of research reports. BWS Financial increased their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $60.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Inter Parfums from $56.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Inter Parfums from $55.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Inter Parfums from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.14.

Inter Parfums Company Profile

Inter Parfums, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of fragrances and fragrance related products. The company operates in two segments, European Based Operations and United States Based Operations. It offers its fragrance and cosmetic products under the Boucheron, Coach, Jimmy Choo, Karl Lagerfeld, Kate Spade New York, Lanvin, Montblanc, Paul Smith, Repetto, Rochas, S.T.

Featured Story: Capital Gains

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Inter Parfums, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPAR).

Receive News & Ratings for Inter Parfums Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inter Parfums and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.