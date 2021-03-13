Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 30,437 Shares of Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,684,555 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 30,437 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.30% of Urban Edge Properties worth $34,739,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 41,610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $791,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 34,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 4,097.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,074 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Urban Edge Properties by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 74,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $962,000 after purchasing an additional 8,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:UE opened at $18.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 11.10 and a quick ratio of 11.11. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.87. Urban Edge Properties has a 1-year low of $6.98 and a 1-year high of $18.18.

Urban Edge Properties (NYSE:UE) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $87.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.55 million. Urban Edge Properties had a net margin of 22.96% and a return on equity of 7.66%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Urban Edge Properties will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Urban Edge Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.97%.

UE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Capital One Financial raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised shares of Urban Edge Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Urban Edge Properties from $10.60 to $13.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

In other news, CIO Herbert Eilberg sold 8,000 shares of Urban Edge Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.85, for a total transaction of $142,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 5.82% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Urban Edge Properties Company Profile

Urban Edge Properties is a NYSE listed real estate investment trust focused on managing, acquiring, developing, and redeveloping retail real estate in urban communities, primarily in the New York metropolitan region. Urban Edge owns 78 properties totaling 15.1 million square feet of gross leasable area.

