Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 52,613 Shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) by 6.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 841,715 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 52,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 1.13% of MaxLinear worth $32,145,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MXL. Polar Capital LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the 3rd quarter worth $9,670,000. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 738.0% during the 4th quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 377,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,402,000 after purchasing an additional 332,110 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 1,095,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,457,000 after purchasing an additional 264,501 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,698,609 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $408,580,000 after purchasing an additional 251,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 389.3% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 308,764 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,176,000 after purchasing an additional 245,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.07% of the company’s stock.

In related news, insider Curtis Ling sold 8,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $309,941.85. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 979,704 shares in the company, valued at $36,650,726.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kishore Seendripu sold 4,455 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.33, for a total value of $139,575.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 98,890 shares in the company, valued at $3,098,223.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,768 shares of company stock valued at $4,408,620 over the last 90 days. 9.97% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital increased their target price on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised MaxLinear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered MaxLinear from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. MaxLinear has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.70.

Shares of MXL stock opened at $35.86 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.46. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.79 and a 12 month high of $44.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.02, a PEG ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.23. MaxLinear had a positive return on equity of 3.25% and a negative net margin of 23.18%. The firm had revenue of $194.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.83 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 178.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc provides radio-frequency (RF), high-performance analog, and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions (SoCs) for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications worldwide. The company offers various semiconductor products, such as RF receivers and RF receiver SoCs, wireless infrastructure backhaul RF receivers and modem SoCs, laser modulator drivers, transimpedance amplifiers, clock and data recovery circuits, interface solutions, power management products, and data encryption and compression products.

