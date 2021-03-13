Bank of New York Mellon Corp Purchases 74,350 Shares of CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in CSG Systems International, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGS) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 795,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 74,350 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in CSG Systems International were worth $35,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in CSG Systems International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $324,000. Kendall Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. now owns 229,772 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of CSG Systems International by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Curbstone Financial Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of CSG Systems International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CSGS stock opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CSG Systems International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.33 and a twelve month high of $51.04. The company has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.25.

CSG Systems International (NASDAQ:CSGS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The technology company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.12. CSG Systems International had a return on equity of 21.52% and a net margin of 6.91%. The business had revenue of $260.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $231.13 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.98 EPS. CSG Systems International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CSG Systems International, Inc. will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. CSG Systems International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered CSG Systems International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. TheStreet lowered CSG Systems International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th.

In other CSG Systems International news, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,753 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.38, for a total value of $174,064.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 117,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,441,116.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Kenneth M. Kennedy sold 3,280 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.63, for a total value of $149,666.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 131,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,001,987.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,903 shares of company stock valued at $874,499. 2.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About CSG Systems International

CSG Systems International, Inc provides revenue management, customer experience, and payment solutions primarily to the communications industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers Advanced Convergent Platform, a private cloud-based platform; related customer communications management solutions, including field force automation, analytics, electronic bill presentment, ACH, etc.

