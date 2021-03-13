Bank of New York Mellon Corp Raises Position in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Granite Construction Incorporated (NYSE:GVA) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,355,026 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 112,677 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 2.90% of Granite Construction worth $36,193,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in Granite Construction during the third quarter valued at about $260,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Granite Construction by 54.5% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,239 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 32,184 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Granite Construction by 3.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 98,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,726,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. raised its position in Granite Construction by 15.0% during the third quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 108,484 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 14,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Granite Construction by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,306 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:GVA opened at $39.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.51. Granite Construction Incorporated has a 12-month low of $8.90 and a 12-month high of $40.54.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Granite Construction from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

Granite Construction Profile

Granite Construction Incorporated operates as an infrastructure contractor and a construction materials producer in the United States. The company operates through Transportation, Water, Specialty, and Materials segments. The Transportation segment engages in the construction and rehabilitation of roads, pavement preservation, bridges, rail lines, airports, and marine ports.

