Bank of New York Mellon Corp Sells 16,931 Shares of Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI)

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lowered its stake in Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) by 4.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 364,091 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,931 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp’s holdings in Colliers International Group were worth $32,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CIGI. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new position in Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $318,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $712,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 30.3% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 397,457 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,507,000 after purchasing an additional 92,392 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Colliers International Group by 179.6% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $575,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Colliers International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 69.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Colliers International Group alerts:

CIGI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $96.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Colliers International Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Colliers International Group from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Colliers International Group in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.29.

Shares of CIGI opened at $103.10 on Friday. Colliers International Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.93 and a 1-year high of $111.71. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.67 and a beta of 1.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61.

Colliers International Group (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The financial services provider reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.97. Colliers International Group had a net margin of 2.27% and a return on equity of 12.41%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Colliers International Group Inc. will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Colliers International Group Profile

Colliers International Group Inc provides commercial real estate services to corporate and institutional clients in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sales brokerage services, which include purchases and sales, debt placement, equity capital raising, market value opinions, acquisition advisory, and transaction management services; and lease brokerage services comprising landlord and tenant representation services.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colliers International Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CIGI) (TSE:CIGI).

Receive News & Ratings for Colliers International Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colliers International Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.