BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.75 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that BankUnited, Inc. (NYSE:BKU) will post $0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for BankUnited’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.87 and the lowest is $0.63. BankUnited reported earnings of ($0.33) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 327.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BankUnited will report full-year earnings of $3.11 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.87 to $3.45. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.44 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.10 to $3.69. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover BankUnited.

BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.18. BankUnited had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 7.25%. The business had revenue of $228.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.10 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut BankUnited from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of BankUnited in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on BankUnited from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $38.00 price target on shares of BankUnited in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on BankUnited from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.85.

BankUnited stock opened at $49.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $39.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.27. BankUnited has a twelve month low of $13.47 and a twelve month high of $50.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.00, a PEG ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44.

In other BankUnited news, insider Jay D. Richards sold 3,239 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.39, for a total transaction of $150,257.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,621 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,508.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BankUnited by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,623,949 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $473,841,000 after acquiring an additional 273,195 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in BankUnited by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,946,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,947,000 after purchasing an additional 61,757 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in BankUnited by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,956,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,618,000 after purchasing an additional 219,789 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in BankUnited by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,873,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,865,000 after purchasing an additional 653,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of BankUnited by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,208,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,339,000 after purchasing an additional 397,096 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services to small and medium sized businesses, and individual and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services.

