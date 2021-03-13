Barclays Analysts Give JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) a €20.00 Price Target

Barclays set a €20.00 ($23.53) target price on JCDecaux (EPA:DEC) in a research note published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €17.00 ($20.00) price objective on JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €18.20 ($21.41) price target on JCDecaux and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €14.50 ($17.06) price objective on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of JCDecaux and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €17.60 ($20.71).

Shares of JCDecaux stock opened at €20.34 ($23.93) on Friday. JCDecaux has a 12 month low of €27.02 ($31.79) and a 12 month high of €36.90 ($43.41). The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €18.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of €17.12.

About JCDecaux

JCDecaux SA engages in outdoor advertising activities worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Street Furniture, Transport, and Billboard. The Street Furniture segment is involved in advertising in shopping malls; renting street furniture; selling and renting equipment; and the provision of cleaning, maintenance, and other services.

