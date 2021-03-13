Barclays PLC Acquires 4,693 Shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) by 9.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 56,415 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,693 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $13,958,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WAT. Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Waters during the third quarter valued at about $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $89,000. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 20.2% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 482 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waters during the third quarter worth about $137,000. Institutional investors own 91.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Waters alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on WAT. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Citigroup upped their target price on Waters from $250.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Cleveland Research raised Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Waters from a “c” rating to an “a-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.83.

In related news, Director Joann A. Reed sold 4,759 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.39, for a total transaction of $1,343,894.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,358,912.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joann A. Reed sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.31, for a total value of $421,296.00. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Waters stock opened at $272.45 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $275.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.88. The company has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.93, a P/E/G ratio of 8.79 and a beta of 0.97. Waters Co. has a 52-week low of $154.39 and a 52-week high of $299.06.

Waters (NYSE:WAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.76. Waters had a negative return on equity of 349.31% and a net margin of 22.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 7.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Waters Company Profile

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Further Reading: Do Tariffs Work?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.