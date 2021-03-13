Barclays PLC Cuts Stock Position in Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC)

Barclays PLC lessened its stake in shares of Agree Realty Co. (NYSE:ADC) by 21.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 91,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 25,032 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Agree Realty were worth $6,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADC. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 0.3% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 54,503 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,469,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 10,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 63.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 781 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 23.5% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Agree Realty by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 19,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE ADC traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $65.46. The stock had a trading volume of 3,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,156. The company has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.25. Agree Realty Co. has a 1-year low of $45.23 and a 1-year high of $73.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $64.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.15.

Agree Realty (NYSE:ADC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.41). Agree Realty had a net margin of 39.39% and a return on equity of 4.76%. On average, research analysts forecast that Agree Realty Co. will post 3.2 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.207 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. Agree Realty’s payout ratio is currently 80.52%.

In other Agree Realty news, CFO Simon Leopold acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.75 per share, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,529 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,117,473.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John Rakolta, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.50 per share, for a total transaction of $635,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 245,613 shares in the company, valued at $15,596,425.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 19,870 shares of company stock worth $1,263,111. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Mizuho lowered Agree Realty from a “buy” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Agree Realty presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.80.

Agree Realty Company Profile

Agree Realty Corporation is a publicly traded real estate investment trust primarily engaged in the acquisition and development of properties net leased to industry-leading retail tenants. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned and operated a portfolio of 1,027 properties, located in 45 states and containing approximately 21.0 million square feet of gross leasable area.

