Barclays PLC Has $10.66 Million Position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Barclays PLC cut its position in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 168,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 52,405 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned 0.09% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $10,660,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 44.2% during the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Equity LifeStyle Properties during the first quarter worth $69,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Equity LifeStyle Properties by 9.8% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 2,269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ELS shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.17.

Shares of NYSE:ELS opened at $60.99 on Thursday. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.97 and a fifty-two week high of $72.92. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.06 and a current ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market cap of $11.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.46.

Equity LifeStyle Properties (NYSE:ELS) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $271.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.99 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 16.66% and a net margin of 20.27%. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

About Equity LifeStyle Properties

Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership and operation of lifestyle-oriented properties consisting primarily of manufactured home, and recreational vehicle communities. It operates through the following segments: Property Operations; and Home Sales and Rentals Operations.

