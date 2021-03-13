Barclays PLC Has $11.52 Million Stock Holdings in Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK)

Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 81,729 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,370 shares during the period. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Mohawk Industries were worth $11,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MHK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 172.0% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 176,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,252,000 after acquiring an additional 111,552 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 50.1% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 761 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Mohawk Industries by 701.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 16,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 14,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

In other Mohawk Industries news, VP Rodney David Patton sold 1,580 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.00, for a total value of $297,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,271,228. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Bernard Thiers sold 5,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.10, for a total transaction of $905,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,440,415. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,130,390 in the last three months. 18.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE MHK opened at $184.99 on Thursday. Mohawk Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.62 and a twelve month high of $192.57. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $163.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $128.90. The company has a market capitalization of $12.99 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.66. Mohawk Industries had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 6.74%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mohawk Industries, Inc. will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MHK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $157.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mohawk Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Mohawk Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Mohawk Industries from $111.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Mohawk Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.00.

About Mohawk Industries

Mohawk Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for remodeling and new constructions of residential and commercial spaces in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW).

Recommended Story: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MHK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK).

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.