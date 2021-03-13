Barclays PLC Has $4.61 Million Stock Holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its stake in shares of DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 558,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 78,532 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.28% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $4,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 59.8% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 18,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $151,000 after purchasing an additional 6,865 shares in the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in DiamondRock Hospitality during the 4th quarter worth approximately $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 769,967 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,352,000 after purchasing an additional 74,737 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,024 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in DiamondRock Hospitality by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 28,506 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares in the last quarter.

Get DiamondRock Hospitality alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on DRH. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $4.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of DiamondRock Hospitality from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.00.

In other news, CEO Mark W. Brugger sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.11, for a total value of $2,022,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,155,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,795,481.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DRH opened at $10.80 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $9.30 and its 200-day moving average is $7.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.19. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 52 week low of $1.96 and a 52 week high of $10.92. The firm has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.00 and a beta of 2.00.

DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.03). DiamondRock Hospitality had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a negative return on equity of 2.84%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that DiamondRock Hospitality will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

About DiamondRock Hospitality

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

Read More: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DiamondRock Hospitality and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.