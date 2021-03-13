Barclays PLC Has $6.23 Million Position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 134.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 110,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,677 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned 0.08% of Berry Global Group worth $6,232,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 51,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,883,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 100,918 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,876,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 9,144 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 104.2% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 931 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Berry Global Group by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 8,386 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares during the period. 95.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.00, for a total transaction of $1,062,000.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,062,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

BERY traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $58.87. The company had a trading volume of 2,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,044,020. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.68 and its 200 day moving average is $52.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on BERY. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

