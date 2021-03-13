Barclays PLC Has $8.66 Million Stock Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Barclays PLC decreased its stake in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,170 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.10% of Pentair worth $8,664,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $760,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the fourth quarter worth $1,479,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter worth $344,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in Pentair by 918.3% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,093,726 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $58,067,000 after buying an additional 986,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Pentair by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,390,391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $710,897,000 after buying an additional 325,170 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.25% of the company’s stock.

PNR stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $59.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,957. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $9.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.55, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.19. Pentair plc has a twelve month low of $22.01 and a twelve month high of $61.00.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $796.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.85 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.87%. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Pentair plc will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.34%. Pentair’s payout ratio is 33.61%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PNR shares. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Pentair from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Pentair from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Pentair from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Vertical Research cut Pentair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.29.

Pentair Company Profile

Pentair plc provides various smart water solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Consumer Solutions; and Industrial & Flow Technologies. The Consumer Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for the use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, and water softening solutions, as well as in commercial total water management and filtration in foodservice operations.

