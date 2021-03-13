Barclays PLC Has $8.93 Million Stock Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,941 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned approximately 0.06% of Fair Isaac worth $8,929,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FICO. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 3,261.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,525 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,205,000 after acquiring an additional 25,736 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $573,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 67.8% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 804 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $342,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac in the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 20.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,406,000 after acquiring an additional 4,954 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.31, for a total value of $112,577.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,630 shares in the company, valued at $2,084,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $519.84, for a total value of $161,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 7,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,007,446.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $511.25.

Shares of NYSE:FICO opened at $458.73 on Thursday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12-month low of $177.65 and a 12-month high of $530.95. The stock has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a PE ratio of 58.14 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $469.42 and a 200-day moving average of $461.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $312.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

