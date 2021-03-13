Barclays PLC Has $9.72 Million Stock Holdings in Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP)

Barclays PLC decreased its position in shares of Phillips 66 Partners LP (NYSE:PSXP) by 50.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 367,920 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 374,882 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Phillips 66 Partners were worth $9,717,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $47,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 Partners by 110.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,625 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP acquired a new position in Phillips 66 Partners during the 4th quarter worth $82,000. 22.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Mark Haney acquired 1,445 shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.05 per share, with a total value of $43,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 32,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $975,843.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Phillips 66 Partners stock opened at $31.08 on Thursday. Phillips 66 Partners LP has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $48.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $27.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.38. The company has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.99 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.20 and a quick ratio of 0.18.

Phillips 66 Partners (NYSE:PSXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.47). The business had revenue of $390.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $390.12 million. Phillips 66 Partners had a return on equity of 41.31% and a net margin of 56.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Phillips 66 Partners LP will post 3.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.875 per share. This is a boost from Phillips 66 Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Phillips 66 Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.59%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PSXP shares. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $27.00 price objective (down from $32.00) on shares of Phillips 66 Partners in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Phillips 66 Partners from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $29.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Scotiabank assumed coverage on Phillips 66 Partners in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.18.

About Phillips 66 Partners

Phillips 66 Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires midstream assets. It offers transportation, terminaling, processing, and storage and fractionation of refined petroleum products and natural gas liquids. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Phillips 66 Partners LP operates as a subsidiary of Phillips 66.

