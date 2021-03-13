Barclays PLC Increases Stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

Barclays PLC increased its stake in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) by 80.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 174,503 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,654 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Builders FirstSource were worth $7,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in Builders FirstSource in the 4th quarter valued at about $142,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the 4th quarter worth about $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Timothy D. Johnson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total transaction of $443,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,418 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $684,405.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jami Lynn Coulter sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.47, for a total transaction of $222,350.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,014,760.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on BLDR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Builders FirstSource from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Builders FirstSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Builders FirstSource from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.29.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $47.07. 22,114 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,251,272. The company has a market capitalization of $9.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.66 and a beta of 2.65. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.90. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.00 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Builders FirstSource had a net margin of 2.76% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm’s revenue was up 45.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies building materials, manufactured components, and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers, and consumers in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Northeast, Southeast, South, and West.

