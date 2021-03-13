Barclays PLC Increases Stock Holdings in Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP)

Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Plains GP Holdings, L.P. (NYSE:PAGP) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 798,391 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 47,409 shares during the period. Barclays PLC owned about 0.43% of Plains GP worth $6,746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SL Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. SL Advisors LLC now owns 21,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 0.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 330,744 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,014,000 after buying an additional 2,014 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 3.8% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Holdings LLC now owns 59,690 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,195 shares during the last quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 35,466 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 3,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Plains GP by 7.4% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 49,705 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 3,435 shares during the last quarter. 78.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plains GP alerts:

PAGP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Plains GP in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Plains GP from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Plains GP from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Plains GP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Plains GP from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Plains GP currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.08.

Shares of NYSE:PAGP traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $9.78. 61,856 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,229,626. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Plains GP Holdings, L.P. has a 12 month low of $3.04 and a 12 month high of $12.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.13.

Plains GP (NYSE:PAGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 8th. The pipeline company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.33). Plains GP had a negative net margin of 1.89% and a positive return on equity of 12.33%. Analysts forecast that Plains GP Holdings, L.P. will post 8.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.36%. Plains GP’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.73%.

Plains GP Company Profile

Plains GP Holdings, L.P. owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics. The Transportation segment engages in the transportation of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGLs) on pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and barges.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Plains GP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plains GP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.