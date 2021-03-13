Barclays PLC Raises Stock Holdings in Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) by 318.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,665 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,623 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Landstar System were worth $4,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 431.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 38,429 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 31,204 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $941,000. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Landstar System by 41.8% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 31,900 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,003,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South State CORP. acquired a new position in shares of Landstar System during the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Institutional investors own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LSTR shares. Cowen increased their target price on Landstar System from $131.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 24th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Landstar System in a report on Sunday, February 21st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Landstar System from $133.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Landstar System from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.85.

Shares of Landstar System stock opened at $164.30 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.11, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.99. Landstar System, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $85.30 and a fifty-two week high of $168.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $154.46 and a 200 day moving average of $138.24.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 28.19% and a net margin of 4.62%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Landstar System, Inc. will post 5.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.69%.

Landstar System Company Profile

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics and less-than-truckload service providers.

