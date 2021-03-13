Barclays PLC Sells 128,065 Shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Barclays PLC trimmed its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 23.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 411,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 128,065 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $12,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 110.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,416,661 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $665,033,000 after purchasing an additional 12,310,236 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 14,046,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,388,000 after purchasing an additional 3,796,613 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 22,003,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $660,095,000 after purchasing an additional 1,585,629 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 19,753,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $592,596,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 28.7% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,146,334 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,827 shares during the last quarter. 89.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Douglas N. Benham acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.75 per share, for a total transaction of $53,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,250. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.01, for a total transaction of $300,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market cap of $9.72 billion, a PE ratio of 113.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.56. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $17.50 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 2.23%. Equities analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. This is a positive change from American Homes 4 Rent’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

Several research firms have recently commented on AMH. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $28.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high-quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, developing, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

