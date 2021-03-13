Barclays PLC Sells 165,804 Shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) by 60.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 109,926 shares of the company’s stock after selling 165,804 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in Sanofi were worth $5,341,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SNY. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Sanofi by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 87,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 913 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in Sanofi during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 10.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,774,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,023,000 after purchasing an additional 104,323 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 122,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,163,000 after purchasing an additional 4,382 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

SNY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Sanofi in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.00.

Shares of SNY stock opened at $48.01 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.67. Sanofi has a 12 month low of $37.62 and a 12 month high of $55.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $120.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $9.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.39 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 24.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sanofi will post 3.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sanofi Profile

Sanofi provides therapeutic solutions worldwide. It offers Cerezyme and Cerdelga for Gaucher, Myozyme and Lumizyme for Pompe, Fabrazyme for Fabry, and Aldurazyme for mucopolysaccharidosis Type 1; and Aubagio and Lemtrada for multiple sclerosis. It also provides Dupixent for atopic dermatitis; Kevzara for rheumatoid arthritis; Eloctate and Alprolix to treat hemophilia; and Cablivi to treat acquired thrombotic thrombocytopenic purpura.

