Barclays PLC Sells 54,241 Shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK)

Barclays PLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) by 29.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,469 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 54,241 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $5,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 64.8% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 860 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 594.7% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,306 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. 81.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Shares of NASDAQ:LSXMK opened at $45.34 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52-week low of $23.01 and a 52-week high of $46.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.95 and a 200 day moving average of $39.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.39 billion, a PE ratio of 62.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.28.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

