Barclays PLC Sells 63,239 Shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT)

Barclays PLC lowered its stake in shares of Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated (NASDAQ:CORT) by 23.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,856 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 63,239 shares during the quarter. Barclays PLC owned about 0.18% of Corcept Therapeutics worth $5,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. Financial Advisory Service Inc. increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 221,045 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,783,000 after buying an additional 5,415 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Corcept Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $259,000. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,562 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 9,913 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Corcept Therapeutics by 23.9% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,345 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 3,730 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ CORT opened at $25.69 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.53. The company has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87 and a beta of 1.04. Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated has a 12-month low of $9.70 and a 12-month high of $31.18.

Corcept Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CORT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $85.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.80 million. Corcept Therapeutics had a return on equity of 25.38% and a net margin of 30.73%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current year.

CORT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corcept Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Corcept Therapeutics from $22.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 27th.

In other news, CAO Joseph Douglas Lyon sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.13, for a total value of $653,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,883.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sean Maduck sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.78, for a total value of $101,252.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $995,366.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 179,489 shares of company stock valued at $5,045,103 over the last three months. Company insiders own 16.40% of the company’s stock.

Corcept Therapeutics Incorporated discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs for the treatment of severe metabolic, oncologic, and psychiatric disorders in the United States. The company offers Korlym (mifepristone) tablets as a once-daily oral medication for the treatment of hyperglycemia secondary to hypercortisolism in adult patients with endogenous Cushing's syndrome, who have type 2 diabetes mellitus or glucose intolerance, and have failed surgery or are not candidates for surgery.

