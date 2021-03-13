Barclays Upgrades Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) to Equal Weight

Barclays upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Barclays currently has $104.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior target price of $102.00.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on FNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Wednesday. They issued a neutral rating and a $152.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Franco-Nevada from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $97.00 target price on the stock in a report on Sunday, March 7th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $193.00 to $189.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Franco-Nevada from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $133.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, CIBC cut their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from $251.50 to $230.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Franco-Nevada currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $154.93.

FNV stock opened at $120.57 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a PE ratio of 86.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.45 and a beta of 0.48. Franco-Nevada has a one year low of $77.18 and a one year high of $166.11. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $131.39.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.16. Franco-Nevada had a net margin of 26.99% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $304.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 10th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.14%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Regal Wealth Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 68.1% during the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 321 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 328 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.81% of the company’s stock.

About Franco-Nevada

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

