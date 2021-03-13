Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.31 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Barnes Group Inc. (NYSE:B) will announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Barnes Group’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.30 and the highest is $0.32. Barnes Group reported earnings per share of $0.71 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 56.3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Friday, April 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Barnes Group will report full year earnings of $1.80 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $2.32 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.14 to $2.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Barnes Group.

Barnes Group (NYSE:B) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The industrial products company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Barnes Group had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.19%. The business had revenue of $289.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.34 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 21.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Barnes Group from $9.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Barnes Group from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.31.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 174,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,845,000 after buying an additional 18,755 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $2,057,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Barnes Group in the fourth quarter worth about $36,277,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in shares of Barnes Group by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 65,469 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,319,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of B traded up $1.33 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.54. 167,579 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 188,739. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.79. The company has a market cap of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 1.28. Barnes Group has a 12-month low of $30.22 and a 12-month high of $57.64.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 25th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Barnes Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.94%.

Barnes Group

Barnes Group Inc provides engineered products, industrial technologies, and innovative solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Industrial and Aerospace. The Industrial segment offers precision components, products, and systems used by various customers in end-markets, such as transportation, industrial equipment, automation, personal care, packaging, electronics, and medical devices.

