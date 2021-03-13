Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) Shares Acquired by Argent Trust Co

Argent Trust Co boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co’s holdings in Barrick Gold were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOLD. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 91,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 221,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 9,017 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Barrick Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,129,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 22.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 246,436 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 44,520 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 71.0% during the fourth quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 49,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after acquiring an additional 20,644 shares during the period. 60.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Barrick Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GOLD. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “action list buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $34.00 to $31.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Barrick Gold from $42.50 to $43.25 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Barrick Gold from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $28.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Barrick Gold from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.91.

Shares of GOLD stock opened at $20.12 on Thursday. Barrick Gold Corp has a 52-week low of $12.65 and a 52-week high of $31.22. The stock has a market cap of $35.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a P/E/G ratio of 9.12 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 4.49. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $21.38 and a 200-day moving average of $23.53.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) (TSE:ABX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.04. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 24.81% and a return on equity of 5.63%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 70.59%.

Barrick Gold Company Profile

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration and development of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold and copper deposits. The company holds a 50% interest in the Veladero mine located in the San Juan Province of Argentina; 50% interest in the KCGM, a gold mine located in Australia; 95% interest in Porgera, a gold mine located in Papua New Guinea; 50% interest in the Zalda­var, a copper mine located in Chile; and 50% interest in the Jabal Sayid, a copper mine located in Saudi Arabia.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Barrick Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barrick Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.