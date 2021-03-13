Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Acquires 78,868 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC raised its holdings in Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) by 22.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 424,954 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,868 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned 0.53% of Credicorp worth $69,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,649,344 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $598,568,000 after buying an additional 276,621 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its holdings in Credicorp by 64.5% during the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 2,507,096 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $411,214,000 after acquiring an additional 982,872 shares during the period. Sarasin & Partners LLP lifted its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.7% during the third quarter. Sarasin & Partners LLP now owns 730,478 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,572,000 after acquiring an additional 32,992 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 674,259 shares of the bank’s stock worth $110,592,000 after acquiring an additional 88,018 shares during the period. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 588,363 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $96,503,000 after purchasing an additional 23,326 shares in the last quarter. 65.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Credicorp alerts:

BAP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Credicorp in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Santander raised shares of Credicorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup cut shares of Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $160.33.

NYSE BAP opened at $151.91 on Friday. Credicorp Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.47 and a 52-week high of $174.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $158.45 and a 200-day moving average of $144.16. The company has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.76, a P/E/G ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The bank reported $8.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $6.50. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that Credicorp Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Credicorp Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Wealth Management segments. The company offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

Read More: What is the Beige Book?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP).

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.