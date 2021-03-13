Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Decreases Stake in Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its position in shares of Gibraltar Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROCK) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 793,956 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 59,730 shares during the period. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned approximately 2.44% of Gibraltar Industries worth $57,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROCK. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,195,185 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $373,741,000 after acquiring an additional 422,731 shares in the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,048,784 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $75,449,000 after purchasing an additional 96,839 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Gibraltar Industries by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 909,565 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,434,000 after purchasing an additional 21,330 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Gibraltar Industries by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 701,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 317,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Gibraltar Industries by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 277,356 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $18,067,000 after buying an additional 118,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gibraltar Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

NASDAQ:ROCK opened at $96.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a PE ratio of 36.46 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $92.12 and its 200 day moving average is $74.88. Gibraltar Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.60 and a fifty-two week high of $103.02.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $265.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $282.25 million. Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 7.79% and a return on equity of 14.01%. The company’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Gibraltar Industries, Inc. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Gibraltar Industries news, VP Jeffrey J. Watorek sold 4,920 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $432,960.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 3,511 shares in the company, valued at $308,968. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick Burns sold 2,575 shares of Gibraltar Industries stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $242,050.00. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Gibraltar Industries Company Profile

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products for the renewable energy, conservation, residential, industrial, and infrastructure markets in North America and Asia. It operates through three segments: Renewable Energy and Conservation, Residential Products, and Industrial and Infrastructure Products.

