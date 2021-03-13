Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Has $85.45 Million Holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC decreased its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI) by 28.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,436,124 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 560,749 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares were worth $85,449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 178,572.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 150,085 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,194,000 after buying an additional 150,001 shares during the period. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares during the third quarter worth approximately $495,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 121,912 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,795,000 after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 3.9% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 27,015 shares of the bank’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 104,277 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,202,000 after purchasing an additional 2,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Capital Bancshares alerts:

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa acquired 10,077 shares of Texas Capital Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the purchase, the director now owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TCBI opened at $89.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 64.40, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.10 and a 1 year high of $90.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $72.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.54.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14. The business had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 6.16% and a return on equity of 5.48%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TCBI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company. Texas Capital Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.70.

Texas Capital Bancshares Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

See Also: What is the G-20?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TCBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBI).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Capital Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.