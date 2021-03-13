Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 155,397 Shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,992,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 155,397 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC’s holdings in Air Transport Services Group were worth $62,455,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 165.2% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 15,555 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Air Transport Services Group during the 4th quarter valued at $408,000. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Air Transport Services Group by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,331,075 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $33,357,000 after acquiring an additional 13,545 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 102,489 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after acquiring an additional 32,199 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 83.5% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 46,389 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 21,105 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Air Transport Services Group news, insider Michael L. Berger sold 6,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $212,254.02. Also, Director Joseph C. Hete sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $272,900.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 512,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,997,232.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,966 shares of company stock worth $1,089,754 over the last 90 days. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on Air Transport Services Group from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Air Transport Services Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Shares of ATSG opened at $29.32 on Friday. Air Transport Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.20 and a 1-year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $27.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.88 and a beta of 0.71.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 26th. The transportation company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. Air Transport Services Group had a positive return on equity of 23.32% and a negative net margin of 0.84%. On average, research analysts forecast that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the airfreight and logistics industry. The company owns and leases cargo aircraft to airlines and other customers. It also provides airline operations to delivery companies, airlines, e-commerce operators, freight forwarders, and the U.S.

