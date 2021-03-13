Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC Sells 201,711 Shares of Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA)

Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC cut its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) by 38.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 326,082 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 201,711 shares during the quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC owned about 0.14% of Axalta Coating Systems worth $9,309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $29,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the third quarter worth $34,000. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 1,010.2% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,172 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P acquired a new stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 15.7% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,862 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. 91.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.33.

Shares of AXTA stock opened at $29.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.88, a PEG ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.92. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.92 and a 52 week high of $31.48.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter. Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 2.49% and a return on equity of 20.51%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd., through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and distributes high performance coatings systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through two segments, Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings. The company offers water and solvent borne products and systems used to refinish damaged vehicles for independent body shops, multi-shop operators, and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) dealership body shops.

