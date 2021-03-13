Bay Ltd. Nomis Sells 119,201 Shares of Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) Stock

Humanigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:HGEN) major shareholder Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 119,201 shares of Humanigen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.02, for a total value of $1,909,600.02. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,632,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $891,232,153.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Bay Ltd. Nomis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Humanigen alerts:

On Tuesday, March 9th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 83,568 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total value of $1,440,712.32.

On Monday, March 1st, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 46,505 shares of Humanigen stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.02, for a total value of $884,525.10.

On Friday, February 19th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 37,300 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $876,550.00.

On Wednesday, February 17th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 9,700 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.92, for a total value of $193,224.00.

On Saturday, February 13th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 16,423 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.68, for a total value of $323,204.64.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 10,875 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total value of $232,616.25.

On Monday, February 8th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 17,732 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.70, for a total value of $367,052.40.

On Thursday, February 4th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 47,862 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $1,047,220.56.

On Tuesday, February 2nd, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 722 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.03, for a total value of $14,461.66.

On Monday, January 25th, Bay Ltd. Nomis sold 23,140 shares of Humanigen stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $444,982.20.

NASDAQ HGEN opened at $16.07 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.12 and its 200 day moving average is $15.15. Humanigen, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $33.95.

Humanigen (NASDAQ:HGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.63) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Humanigen, Inc. will post -2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HGEN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Humanigen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. National Securities began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Humanigen in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.83.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $144,000. IFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $300,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $337,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Humanigen during the 4th quarter worth approximately $424,000. 30.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Humanigen Company Profile

Humanigen, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops proprietary monoclonal antibodies for immunotherapy and oncology treatments. The company's lead product candidate is Lenzilumab, a monoclonal antibody that targets and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in patients with chronic myelomonocytic leukemia, and for the treatment of juvenile myelomonocytic leukemia.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Humanigen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Humanigen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.