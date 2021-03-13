Bayer Aktiengesellschaft’s (BAYRY) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Societe Generale

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BAYRY)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by analysts at Societe Generale in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

BAYRY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Nord/LB reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Bayer Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of Bayer Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at $15.88 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.97 and a 200-day moving average of $15.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $59.24 billion, a PE ratio of -5.93, a P/E/G ratio of 6.10 and a beta of 1.34. Bayer Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $11.65 and a 1-year high of $21.05.

About Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

Bayer Aktiengesellschaft operates as a life science company worldwide. It operates through Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Health, and Crop Science segments. The Pharmaceuticals segment offers prescription products primarily for cardiology and women's health care; specialty therapeutics in the areas of oncology, hematology, and ophthalmology; and diagnostic imaging equipment and contrast agents.

Read More: What sectors are represented in the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayer Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.