Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Given a €83.00 Price Target at Barclays

Barclays set a €83.00 ($97.65) price target on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BMW. Royal Bank of Canada set a €79.00 ($92.94) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Independent Research set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Warburg Research set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €66.00 ($77.65) target price on Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €74.78 ($87.98).

Shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft stock opened at €77.48 ($91.15) on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of €72.06 and a 200 day moving average price of €68.09. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a market cap of $46.64 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

