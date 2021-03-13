Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) PT Set at €75.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) has been given a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 3.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on BMW. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €82.00 ($96.47) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. Nord/LB set a €77.00 ($90.59) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €90.00 ($105.88) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €74.78 ($87.98).

Shares of ETR:BMW opened at €77.48 ($91.15) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.88. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €36.60 ($43.05) and a fifty-two week high of €77.31 ($90.95). The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of €72.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of €68.09. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion and a PE ratio of 14.63.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

