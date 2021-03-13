Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) Downgraded by Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BMWYY) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on BMWYY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Oddo Bhf lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft from a hold rating to a reduce rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

Get Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:BMWYY opened at $31.18 on Friday. Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft has a twelve month low of $13.26 and a twelve month high of $32.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $29.07 and its 200-day moving average is $27.33.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. The company operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment develops, manufactures, assembles, and sells automobiles and off-road vehicles under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands; and spare parts and accessories, as well as offers mobility services.

Read More: Penny Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.