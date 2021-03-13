BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) Shares Sold by Cumberland Partners Ltd

Cumberland Partners Ltd decreased its position in BCE Inc. (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) by 60.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 52,523 shares during the quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd’s holdings in BCE were worth $1,496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lincluden Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of BCE in the 4th quarter worth approximately $52,067,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its position in shares of BCE by 21.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 82,694 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,533,000 after acquiring an additional 14,820 shares in the last quarter. Conning Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 14,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $610,000 after acquiring an additional 1,432 shares in the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of BCE by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 26,663 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,136,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rikoon Group LLC grew its position in shares of BCE by 16.9% in the 4th quarter. Rikoon Group LLC now owns 26,275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,233,000 after acquiring an additional 3,790 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BCE traded down $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.15. The stock had a trading volume of 85,428 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,306,914. BCE Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.66 and a 52 week high of $46.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.03. The company has a market capitalization of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.37 and a beta of 0.39.

BCE (NYSE:BCE) (TSE:BCE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.21. BCE had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 10.21%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that BCE Inc. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be paid a $0.6816 dividend. This represents a $2.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This is an increase from BCE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.63. BCE’s payout ratio is currently 99.24%.

BCE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley raised BCE from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on BCE from $61.50 to $59.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BCE from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday. Finally, TD Securities cut their price target on BCE from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BCE currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.55.

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates in three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

