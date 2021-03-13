Beacon (BECN) Price Reaches $0.33 on Top Exchanges

Beacon (CURRENCY:BECN) traded down 20.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 13th. Beacon has a market cap of $170,847.59 and approximately $39,521.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Beacon has traded up 738.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.33 or 0.00000536 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000443 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00027484 BTC.

Havy (HAVY) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001637 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded up 22.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000724 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000044 BTC.

StrongHands Masternode (SHMN) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000402 BTC.

CryptoVerificationCoin (CVCC) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001380 BTC.

SovranoCoin (SVR) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000535 BTC.

Beacon Coin Profile

BECN is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,422,846 coins and its circulating supply is 523,676 coins. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Beacon is www.beaconcrypto.org.

Beacon Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beacon should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

