Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.61 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. (NASDAQ:BBBY) to post $2.61 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Bed Bath & Beyond’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.94 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond reported sales of $3.11 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.1%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, April 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will report full year sales of $9.17 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $9.13 billion to $9.29 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.46 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.07 billion to $10.30 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bed Bath & Beyond.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.11). Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative return on equity of 7.80% and a negative net margin of 2.32%. The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. Bed Bath & Beyond’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on BBBY. KeyCorp cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $24.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. UBS Group cut Bed Bath & Beyond from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Wedbush cut Bed Bath & Beyond from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.20.

Bed Bath & Beyond stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $30.16. The stock had a trading volume of 2,877,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,552,639. The company has a 50-day moving average of $29.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of -16.48 and a beta of 2.10. Bed Bath & Beyond has a fifty-two week low of $3.43 and a fifty-two week high of $53.90.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 35,920 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $638,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,072,104 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $72,326,000 after purchasing an additional 153,137 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $30,567,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in the 4th quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bed Bath & Beyond by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,970,983 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $35,005,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,105 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

