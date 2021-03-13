Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) Short Interest Down 83.2% in February

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:BDRFY) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 4,500 shares, a drop of 83.2% from the February 11th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,725,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

BDRFY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating on shares of Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

BDRFY stock traded up $0.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $20.91. 883,424 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 434,444. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $21.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.46. Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft has a 1 year low of $17.51 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

About Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft

Beiersdorf Aktiengesellschaft manufactures and distributes consumer goods in Europe, the Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Consumer Business and Tesa Business. The Consumer Business Segment offers skin and body care products. The Tesa Business segment manufactures and sells self-adhesive system and product solutions for industries, craft businesses, and consumers.

