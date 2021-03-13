BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) Shares Sold by Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd

Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd lowered its holdings in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE) by 29.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,492 shares during the period. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd’s holdings in BeiGene were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BGNE. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in BeiGene by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 4,247,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,097,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812,638 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,587,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $668,498,000 after buying an additional 341,571 shares during the last quarter. Boxer Capital LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 20.5% in the third quarter. Boxer Capital LLC now owns 1,114,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,148,000 after buying an additional 189,188 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 30.8% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 466,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,651,000 after buying an additional 109,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 82.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 240,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,828,000 after buying an additional 108,324 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.65% of the company’s stock.

Get BeiGene alerts:

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BGNE. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BeiGene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of BeiGene from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of BeiGene from $310.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. China Renaissance Securities began coverage on shares of BeiGene in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, CLSA downgraded shares of BeiGene from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $321.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $310.25.

BGNE traded down $1.38 during trading on Friday, hitting $319.85. 2,835 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 341,379. The company has a current ratio of 7.69, a quick ratio of 7.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 1 year low of $118.55 and a 1 year high of $388.97. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $344.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $291.01. The firm has a market cap of $29.28 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.76 and a beta of 0.91.

BeiGene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($5.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.97). BeiGene had a negative net margin of 569.22% and a negative return on equity of 56.81%. Analysts forecast that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -17.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Bros. Advisors Lp Baker sold 121,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.50, for a total value of $26,714,457.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CMO Jane Huang sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.13, for a total transaction of $373,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 285,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,147,292.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,654 shares of company stock valued at $52,967,153 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

About BeiGene

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology cancer therapeutics in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include BRUKINSA to treat R/R mantle cell lymphoma; Tislelizumab to treat R/R classical Hodgkin's lymphoma; ABRAXANE to treat breast cancer; REVLIMID to treat multiple myeloma; VIDAZA to treat myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia; XGEVA to treat giant cell tumor of bone; KYPROLIS to treat multiple myeloma; BLINCYTO to treat acute lymphocytic leukemia; SYLVANT to treat idiopathic multicentric castleman disease; and QARZIBA to treat neuroblastoma.

Read More: What is the market perform rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.