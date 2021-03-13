Bellway’s (BLWYF) Hold Rating Reiterated at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated their hold rating on shares of Bellway (OTCMKTS:BLWYF) in a research note published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bellway in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Bellway in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bellway in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Bellway currently has an average rating of Buy.

OTCMKTS BLWYF opened at $45.60 on Friday. Bellway has a 1 year low of $22.95 and a 1 year high of $45.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.31 and its 200 day moving average is $36.01.

Bellway Company Profile

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway and Ashberry brands.

